Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Shares Up 37.9%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR)’s share price shot up 37.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.19. 4,131,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,391,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

