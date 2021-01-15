Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. 6,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,928. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,464 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,734 shares of company stock worth $6,303,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.