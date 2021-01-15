YAM v1 (YAM) Hits One Day Volume of $3,096.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004147 BTC on exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $44.42 million and approximately $3,096.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

