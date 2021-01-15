Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YARIY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

YARIY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

