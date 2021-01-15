Ycash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $125,052.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $125,052.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00282957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00034969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,707,288 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

