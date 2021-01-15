YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162,122.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One YFIVE FINANCE token can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00007631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $50,483.59 and approximately $162,122.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00113562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00246576 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059899 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,153 tokens. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

YFIVE FINANCE Token Trading

YFIVE FINANCE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

