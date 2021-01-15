YIELD App Price Tops $0.15 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.