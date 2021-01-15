Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIM Commercial Trust.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

