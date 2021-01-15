Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.06). EQT reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.