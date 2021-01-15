Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce $5.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $23.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.04 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

FATE opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,242,969. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

