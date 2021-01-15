Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post $6.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.