Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

NYSE MTZ opened at $81.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MasTec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

