Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,521. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

