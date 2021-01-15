Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of SNSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.86. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

