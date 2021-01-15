Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.47). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CYCC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 1,040,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,027. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

