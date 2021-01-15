Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Galapagos reported earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Galapagos stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,658. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

