Zacks: Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Post reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

