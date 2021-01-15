Zacks: Analysts Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Potbelly reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.40. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Potbelly by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

