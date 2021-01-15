Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.33 Million

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $997.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $919.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.