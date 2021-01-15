Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $106.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.83 million and the highest is $106.94 million. Q2 reported sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock worth $28,241,920. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $2,177,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.