Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

RPAY opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

