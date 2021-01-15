Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $93.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $325.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.27 million, with estimates ranging from $383.20 million to $429.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of FOUR opened at $73.90 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

