Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 185.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.08. 26,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -413.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

