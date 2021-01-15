Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $99.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $101.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $372.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.27 million to $373.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $397.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $327.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

