Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Mosaic posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

