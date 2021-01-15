Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 71,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,082. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

