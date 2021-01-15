Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 365,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

