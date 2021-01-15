Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 365,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.