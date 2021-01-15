Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anchiano Therapeutics.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCN opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

