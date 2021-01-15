Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.77. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $9.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.