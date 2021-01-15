Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.