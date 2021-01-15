Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

