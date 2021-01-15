Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

