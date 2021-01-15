Zacks: Brokerages Expect KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KT Co. (NYSE:KT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KT by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KT opened at $10.82 on Friday. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

