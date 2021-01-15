Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $67.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $68.00 million. Radware reported sales of $67.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $248.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.48 million to $248.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.35 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RDWR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 65,874 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 73,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

