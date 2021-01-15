Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $77.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the highest is $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $307.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $309.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.50 million, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

