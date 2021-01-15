Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Shares Up 3.3%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.18. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 15,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

