Zap Price Hits $0.0993 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Zap has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

