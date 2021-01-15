ZBG Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $7.98 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.