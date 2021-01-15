Zcash (ZEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $100.75 or 0.00281579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00035061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,916,369 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.