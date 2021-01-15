Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,238.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.44 or 0.03190923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00390990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.87 or 0.01341903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00579093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00436744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00287751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020922 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

