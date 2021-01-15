ZCore Price Reaches $0.0707 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $605,885.25 and $17,989.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,565,184 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

