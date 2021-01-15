Zealium Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $16,476.29 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006369 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,389,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

