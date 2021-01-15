Zeepin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Zeepin has a market cap of $165,237.64 and approximately $26,583.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00040011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064354 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00250026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.31 or 0.91060794 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

