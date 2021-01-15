Zelwin Reaches One Day Volume of $195,659.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00011614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $293.40 million and approximately $195,659.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Zelwin Token Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

