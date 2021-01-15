Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $553.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $13,831.43 and approximately $553.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

