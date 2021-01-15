ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $7,852.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

