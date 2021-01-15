Zero Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Zero has a total market cap of $867,168.89 and $247,112.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00286121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,536,998 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

