Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $119,265.36 and $6,566.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.10 or 0.01319479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00561680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00176431 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001880 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,238,221 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

