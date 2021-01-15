Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $188,945.17 and $32,330.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

