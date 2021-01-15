Zilla Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,644.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Zilla has a market cap of $140,154.91 and approximately $31,644.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

