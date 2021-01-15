ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $20,241.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,616,800 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

